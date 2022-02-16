Disco Raja to Thene Manasulu, Bappi Da's Top 10 Compositions in Tollywood

Veteran Bollywood music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri died on February 15 at the age of 69. Although he was primarily a Bollywood producer, his demise is also a huge loss for Telugu cinema. Bappi Lahiri, fondly known as Bappi Da because of his Bengali roots, has given memorable songs to a lot of Telugu movies. Here are some of Bappi Da’s top songs in Telugu:

Throne: This song, picturised on Krishna and Jayaprada, was one of the best and most famous Telugu compositions of Bappi Lahiri.

Thene Manasulu: This movie had the song Alare Alare by Bappi Lahiri. This song, although a little less known compared to the others on the list, is still a good track to listen to.

State Rowdy: Bappi Lahiri’s first collaboration with megastar Chiranjeevi was in the movie State Rowdy. The movie portrayed the suffering of a character called Radha.

Gang Leader: Bappi gave the best songs in Chiranjeevi’s career. The title song of the movie Gang Leader, Panisanasa, is still hummed by people.

Rowdy Gary Pellam: The song Boyavani Vetuku from Rowdy Gary Pellam has become so popular that it is unknown to very few Telugu-speaking people.

Rowdy Alludu: Along with the songs Chiluka Kshemama and Amalapuram Bullammo, the rest of the tracks in Rowdy Alludu were also composed by Bappi Da and enjoyed by the audience.

Rowdy Inspector: The song Hey O Samba brings back fond nostalgic memories for a lot of fans.

Brahma: Musi musi navvulalona was the most popular song from the movie Brahma sung by KJ Jesudas.

Bigg Boss: The title song of the movie and the superhit Mawa Mawa, both were composed by Bappi Da, who was the music director for this movie.

Disco Raja: Bappi Lahiri sang the title track of this movie.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.