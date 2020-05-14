MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Discovered A Brand New Audience With Social Media, Says Pankaj Tripathi

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Pankaj Tripathi has kickstarted a Facebook Live series where he narrates slice-of-life stories based on his experiences, during the lockdown.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 8:37 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who remained elusive on social media for the longest time, says during the lockdown he realised the medium has its pros, too.

"It's difficult to not get taken in by the hustle-bustle of social media. But during the lockdown, I realised it has its pros too. I was always wary that being too active on social media will occupy too much of my mind space and I will start focusing on things that don't add value to my craft as an actor," Pankaj said.

The actor, who has kickstarted a Facebook Live series where he narrates slice-of-life stories based on his experiences, says he has discovered the wonders of social media.

"After I started my series, I discovered the many wonders of social media. It's a library brimming with cinephiles just like myself. Interacting with them has been such pure joy because this is a one-on-one discussion about stories, movies, and art," he said.

Pankaj has always believed that learning is boundless.

"Through technology, I have realised how small the world is. I have discovered a brand new audience through my live sessions who are just like me, eager to learn. I have now come to realise, it's not at all bad. Talking to people from all walks of life has reiterated to me that art unites all. It makes me want to strive harder, explore my range to say different stories, which leave an impression on people," he added.

On the acting front, he will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading