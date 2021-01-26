Discrimination Begins From Home: 'The Great Indian Kitchen' Director Jeo Baby

New Delhi: “Kitchen is actually hell”, says Jeo Baby, the director behind critically-acclaimed Malayalam film “The Great Indian Kitchen” where he explores the insidious nature of patriarchy that chains women to backbreaking but thankless routine of household chores. Baby said after his marriage, he spent some time in the kitchen and realised how hard the work was and he started thinking about the women who have no escape from cooking.

“After my marriage, I spent a lot of time in the kitchen and I felt that the kitchen was hell… I thought of women and how they don’t have a lot of chances. For their entire life, they are stuck in the kitchen and other household activities,” the filmmaker told .