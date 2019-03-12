LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Discussion About Ramadan and Election Dates are Totally Disgusting: Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar has labelled the row over Ramadan dates coinciding with the Lok Sabha election schedule as "totally disgusting" and urged the Election Commission (EC) not to consider the controversy even for a second.

IANS

Updated:March 12, 2019, 11:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Discussion About Ramadan and Election Dates are Totally Disgusting: Javed Akhtar
Javed Akhtar has labelled the row over Ramadan dates coinciding with the Lok Sabha election schedule as "totally disgusting" and urged the Election Commission (EC) not to consider the controversy even for a second.
Loading...
Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar has labelled the row over Ramadan dates coinciding with the Lok Sabha election schedule as "totally disgusting" and urged the Election Commission (EC) not to consider the controversy even for a second.

Akhtar, in a series of tweets on Monday night, said: "I find this whole discussion about Ramzan and elections totally disgusting. This is the kind of distorted and convoluted version of secularism that to me is repulsive, revolting and intolerable. EC shouldn't consider it for a second."




The 74-year-old's reaction come after Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and Trinamool Congress leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim questioned the seven-phase Lok Sabha election schedule.

The leaders quarrelled about the dates for the polls clashing with Ramadan, which is tentatively expected to be observed in May.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram