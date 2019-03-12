Discussion About Ramadan and Election Dates are Totally Disgusting: Javed Akhtar

I find this whole discussion about Ramzan and elections totally disgusting . This is the kind of distorted and convoluted version of secularism that to me is repulsive , revolting and intolerable . EC shouldn’t consider it for a second . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 11, 2019

Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar has labelled the row over Ramadan dates coinciding with the Lok Sabha election schedule as "totally disgusting" and urged the Election Commission (EC) not to consider the controversy even for a second.Akhtar, in a series of tweets on Monday night, said: "I find this whole discussion about Ramzan and elections totally disgusting. This is the kind of distorted and convoluted version of secularism that to me is repulsive, revolting and intolerable. EC shouldn't consider it for a second."The 74-year-old's reaction come after Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and Trinamool Congress leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim questioned the seven-phase Lok Sabha election schedule.The leaders quarrelled about the dates for the polls clashing with Ramadan, which is tentatively expected to be observed in May.