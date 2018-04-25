English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Disgraced Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein Sells Manhattan Townhouse For Over $25 Million
Harvey Weinstein was terminated from his film company The Weinstein Co in October, following a deluge of sexual harassment, assault and rape allegations from women including prominent actresses and former employees.
Photo credits: AP
Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment, has sold his Manhattan townhouse for $25.62 million, according to property records. The home's new owner shielded their identity by using a limited liability company for the off-market deal. It is not clear which brokerages or agents represented either party in the transaction, reports people.com.
Located on Bank Street in the West Village, the home spans a little over 5,000 sq. ft. and was built in 1915, listing records show. Weinstein, 66, bought the home in 2006 for $14.95 million using the LLC, Thirban Realty Holdings, property records show.
He was terminated from his film company The Weinstein Co in October, following a deluge of sexual harassment, assault and rape allegations from women including prominent actresses and former employees.
The Los Angeles Police Department recently submitted three alleged sexual assault cases against Weinstein to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office for possible charges. Beverly Hills Police also presented two cases involving Weinstein to prosecutors in last December.
Weinstein is also in the midst of a divorce from wife Georgina Chapman. The former couple announced their divorce shortly after the allegations came to light.
He has been parting with properties ever since. Earlier this month, Weinstein reportedly sold two neighbouring properties in Westport, Connecticut, for $16 million. Then in January, he sold his Hamptons home in Amagansett, New York, for $10 million, less than the $11.65 million he paid for it in 2014, according to records with PropertyShark.
A representative for Weinstein did not respond to request for comment.
