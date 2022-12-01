Disha Madan’s Latest Photos With Husband And Kids Are Too Adorable To Miss

Actress Disha Madan is quite active on social media. Time and again, she gives fans a sneak peek into her personal life to stay connected with them. Recently, Disha shared a string of adorable pictures with her family on Instagram, which left fans gushing over them.

In the photos, Disha Madan can be seen sharing the frame with her husband, Shashank, and their kids – Viaan and Avira. All four of them rocked white outfits for the family photoshoot. They posed for a couple of candid shots against a white backdrop, surrounded by flower arrangements.

Along with posting the photos, Disha also penned a heartfelt note dedicated to her husband and kids on Instagram. She wrote, “Home. I still remember the day Shashank & I got married, we were so hungover but our family & friends celebrated us in such a special way! We had Vian just a year and a half later and we used to think about how time flew by and life happened in such a hurry. Cut to, today! We have another little one in a diaper crawling around in the house and we still wonder how time just flew by!”

Disha further said, “There’s not a single thing we’d like to do differently when we look back. Life definitely happened in a hurry but I’m so fortunate to have Shashank, Vian, and Avira as my safe space, my comfort zone, my home.”

Soon after the pictures surfaced on Instagram, several fans flocked to the comment section to share their reactions. One user wrote, “So cute family.” Another user commented, “Too adorable.” “My favourite! Wishing you all the happiness,” gushed a third user.

Check out Disha Madan’s Instagram post below:

Disha Madan is a popular name in the Kannada television industry. In 2014, she won the dancing reality show Dancing Star, which premiered on ETV Kannada. In 2020, she made her debut in the film industry with French Biryani. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 24, 2020. Disha was last seen in the Voot series Humble Politiciann Nograj.

Read all the Latest Movies News here