Actress Disha Madan is a popular face of the Kannada television industry. Recently, Disha shared a few adorable pictures with her little daughter and her family on the occasion of her daughter’s first birthday.

In the first few pictures, Disha is seen posing and playing with her little daughter Avira. The actress is seen slaying in an off-white backless thigh-high slit knitted dress, while Avira wore a powder pink frock. In another photo, Disha is seen sharing the frame with her husband, Shashank, and is holding Avira in her arms. In another photo, Avira’s brother Vian is seen playing with her. The actress posed for the camera against a white backdrop, surrounded by flower decorations.

Sharing the photos on her official Instagram handle, Disha wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday my baby. Thank you for choosing us. ”

Seeing the post, fans showered wishes on the little one’s first birthday. One of the users commented, “Happy Birthday cutest little angel." Another one wrote, “May god bless you lovely!"

Disha often shares photos and videos of her children and family on social media. A few days back, the actress posted a string of pictures of her family and babies. In the first picture, the actress and Avira were seen twinning in a white kurta with teal green floral prints. In another snap, she shared a photo of her mother holding Avira. In the next photo, Avira and Vian were seen twinning. Avira wore a sky blue floral printed dress while Vian was seen in a printed kurta and a white pyjama. Disha also shared a cute video where the little angel is seen riding a bicycle and wearing shades.

Disha Madan came into the limelight after she was crowned as the winner of Dancing Star reality show in 2014, which aired on ETV Kannada. She made her film debut in 2020 with the movie French Biryani. The film was released on July 24, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

She was last seen in the political satire comedy series Humble Politician Nograj, which streamed on Voot.

