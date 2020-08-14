Disha Met Sushant Singh Rajput 'Only Once for an Hour,' Had Planned to Get Married Soon: Satish Salian

Celebrity manager Disha Salian, who died on June 8 by suicide has been connected to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput online by bereaved fans of the late actor. However, her father Satish Salian has asked people to stop "victimising" his daughter and spreading rumours about her death.

When asked if Disha was an acquaintance of Sushant, he told Mid-day, "They had only met once along with his manager for about an hour."

He further said, "We are very hurt by her death. People are spreading rumours on social media platforms that she was thrown off the building and her body was found naked. There is no truth in these claims. This kind of talk is highly offensive and hurts us."

He said that people who were with Disha on the night she died were her fiance Rohan Rai and childhood friends who are from good families. He also said that Disha had been planning to get married to Rohan soon. Salian said that Disha and Rohan had planned to get a register for a court marriage in June. "And, we had planned a wedding reception in December or January," he added.

On Wednesday, the family filed an official police complaint against these baseless rumours. An FIR will be filed soon in the case.

Disha had jumped off of a high-rise building in Malad after attending a party with her close friends. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).