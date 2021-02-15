Disha Parmar Agrees to Marry Rahul Vaidya But on These Two Terms

Rahul Vaidya’s magical proposal to his partner Disha Parmar inside the Bigg Boss house on Valentine’s Day special episode certainly swooned fans of the couple. The singer finally went down on one knee to propose Disha for marriage to which the actress happily agreed but on two conditions.

At first, host Salman Khan scared Rahul as he informed him that Disha has turned him down, but later surprises him with her entry in the house. Rahul was clearly overwhelmed when he saw Disha in front of him. Both Rahul and Disha were dressed in red to mark Valentine’s Day. Disha told Rahul that she was waiting for a special occasion to come and meet him in the Bigg Boss house. She further mentioned how she has had some of the most boring five months of her life since Rahul left for the reality show. The singer got teary-eyed as Disha told him about her time away from him but she urged him not to cry since that would make her cry.

Rahul then asked Disha the question that most of the viewers were waiting for. However, before agreeing to marry Rahul, Disha put two conditions which were: that she wants a big fat Indian wedding and an equally big solitaire to show off.

Rahul happily agreed to Disha’s conditions and invites everyone to the wedding.

Disha Parmar also shared a “cute mushy” picture with beau Rahul Vaidya on her Instagram handle on Sunday. The throwback picture captured Rahul kissing Disha on the cheeks as she held the phone to take a selfie in deep blue tinted sunglasses.

Captioning the post Disha wrote that she is sharing the picture because the day deserves one. She dedicated the post to her valentine Rahul Vaidya and also mentioned that it is her most favourite picture of the two of them.