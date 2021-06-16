Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's Fun Banter About Her Being 'Lazy'

Television actress Disha Parmar took to Instagram and posted a video of herself lip syncing to American singer Selena Gomes’ dialogue from one of her sitcoms. Disha says ‘she isn’t lazy but resting up for her 30s’, and tagged her boyfriend, singer Rahul Vaidya in the post.

Sharing the video, the actress captioned it, “This resonated so much with me And i made this specially for you @rahulvaidyarkv #reelsinstagram (sic)." She can be seen dressed in a sheer lavender shirt with black skirt.

Rahul took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “No baby .. don’t cover up .. you are LAZY (sic)."

Rahul is presently shooting in South Africa’s Cape Town for the upcoming season of the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Despite being miles apart, Rahul never misses a chance to profess his love for Disha. Earlier, he had shared a mushy post dedicated to Disha in which Rahul revealed how terribly he is missing her.

The singer dropped two throwback pictures on Instagram in which the couple is twinning in black. While the actress has paired it with grey track pants, Rahul can be seen teaming it with a pair of white pyjamas. Through the caption, Rahul expressed that he is badly missing Disha. The actress was quick to respond to the post and wrote that she is missing him more. She also dropped a series of sad faces and crying emojis.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here