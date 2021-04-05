Disha Parmar And Rahul Vaidya Steal The Show As They Dress Up As Bride And Groom

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar set couple goals as they dress up as groom and bride for a music video.

Singer Rahul is at an all-time high, both professionally as well as personally. After a successful stint in Bigg Boss 14, where he emerged as the first runner-up, his relationship with television actress Disha is going pretty strong too. The couple post a lot of cute pictures on their social media handles also, sending their fans into a tizzy.

Rahul raised the bar for all those thinking of proposing to their partners when on Disha’s birthday on November 10, 2020 he asked her to marry him on national television.

Wearing a white t-shirt which had ‘HBD Disha’ and ‘Marry Me’ written over it with a red lipstick, Rahul had confessed his feelings for his ladylove. He had said that he’s never been so nervous in life and doesn’t know why it took him so much time to ask her, before proceeding to pop the question.

While in the show, Rahul was often heard talking about Disha to fellow contestants as well. After Rahul’s tryst with the reality show ended, the duo doesn’t shy away from displaying their love for each other on social media.

The popular singer and his girlfriend recently stole the show yet again as pictures of them dressed up as groom and bride starting doing the rounds of social media. The pair looked simply gorgeous in traditional ensembles. Rahul can be seen adorning a cream-coloured sherwani with a traditional pagdi. While Disha looked nothing less than a goddess in a pink lehenga, a maang tikka and necklace completing her bridal look. If reports are anything to go by, the pictures are from a music video the two are working on.

This is not the first time when the pair came together for a music video. They earlier collaborated for a music video in 2019. The track titled Yaad Teri became a hit and has almost 40 million views on YouTube.