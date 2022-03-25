Disha Parmar Calls Out ‘Rude and Bitchy’ Women on Twitter, Husband Rahul Vaidya Expresses Concern

The Internet is a vulnerable space and not many find it pleasing when it comes to criticism. Actor Disha Parmar has expressed her concern over female users who throw negative comments on her and other people. Taking to Twitter, Disha compared men and women and called the latter “rude and bitchy".

Why is it that women are actually the most bitchy & rude to one another (even on social media) than Men can ever be!Like ! Relax Lady! #just— Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) March 23, 2022

In her tweet, she called out those women who push others down and wrote, “Why is it that women are actually the most bitchy. rude to one another (even on social media) than Men can ever be! Like! Relax Lady!"

Disha’s post divided netizens into two groups, one which supported her thoughts and the other which disagreed. However, Disha received one of the most adorable and concerning replies to her tweet from none other than her loving husband, Rahul Vaidya.

Who are u talking about ??!! Zara batao mujhe… https://t.co/hCGYBJDN01— RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) March 23, 2022

Replying to Disha’s post, Rahul asked about the name of the person she is talking about. He tweeted,"Who are u talking about ??!! Zara batao mujhe."

Advertisement

But Disha clarified it in another tweet calling it a general observation. With a sad emoji, she said, “Lol. No one particular.. just an observation.. that mostly the ones writing bad things (to me too) are all actually women (sic) Not 1 single man!"

Lol. No one particular.. just an observation.. that mostly the ones writing bad things (to me too) are all actually women 😰Not 1 single man!— Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) March 24, 2022

Not just this, many fans suggested Disha to ignore the negative comments and focus on her inner positivity. Although, why Disha posted an impromptu message for everyone on social media is still not clear yet, but we can say one thing that Rahul has got her back.

On the work front, Disha is currently playing the role of Priya Kapoor in Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 alongside Nakul Mehta. Disha and Nakul are working together for the second time as an on-screen couple after ‘Pyar Ka Dard Hai’ and fans are loving their chemistry.

Tags: Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Source: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/tv/news/hindi/bade-achhe-lagte-hain-2-actress-disha-parmar-feels-women-are-the-most-rude-and-bitchy-husband-rahul-vaidya-reacts/articleshow/90423363.cms

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.