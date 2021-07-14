Disha Parmar ‘Can’t Wait’ to Start New Chapter of Life with Rahul Vaidya

Singer Rahul Vaidya’s wedding with actress Disha Parmar is a much-awaited event. The buzz around the July 16 wedding day has been only getting stronger with each passing day. From the wedding dress to the guest list, everything has become a point of discussion for their fans who are excited for the couple’s big day.

While the wedding has been on cards for quite some time now, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic kept delaying it. However, now that the wedding festivities have already begun, Disha cannot seem to hold back her excitement for the big day. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said that it has been a great feeling to see it finally happening after a long wait.

Disha added that she is looking forward to everything about the wedding day, from the moment she gets dressed to jaimala to vidhis and finally become a married couple.

She said, “I can’t wait to start my life with him. I think it’s going to be the best day of my life, and nothing will beat this."

The actress also revealed some plans for the Sangeet ceremony and said that she and Rahul are going to deliver many performances but held back herself from revealing any more details as they want it to be a surprise.

Disha had earlier posted Instagram pictures from her bachelorette party where she was seen enjoying with her friends.

During a chat session with The Times Of India, Rahul joked that the couple might have to go to Lonavala after their marriage because of the travel restrictions. However, he further added that they are yet to lock the final honeymoon destination as there has not been enough time for the two to come with the plan. Rahul said that he plans to relax after his wedding and finish off his work commitments before going somewhere.

