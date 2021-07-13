Disha Parmar Celebrates Bachelorette Party With Her Girl Gang, Rahul Vaidya Says 'My Bride'

Disha Parmar just had an epic bachelorette party weekend with her friends, including bestie Vedika Bhandari. After endless months of planning, the actress is finally getting married to her longtime friend, singer Rahul Vaidya on July 16. Rahul had declared his love for Disha on Bigg Boss 14. He once again proposed marriage to her on Valentine’s Day during the reality show and the actress said yes. On Monday, Disha shared a bunch of fun photos from her bachelorette on her Instagram account. In the photos, Disha can be seen wearing a bride-to-be sash. She looked stunning in black top and blue denim with minimal makeup. Rahul was quick to comment on Disha’s pictures. He lovingly wrote, “My bride," alongside a series of red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, talking about his honeymoon plan, Rahul recently said, “I really want to fly somewhere. But then it’s become really difficult to travel nowadays, given the current situation. So, I think I will go to Lonavala only."

The couple also announced the wedding date on social media last week by sharing a note on their respective social media accounts.

Rahul and Disha became friends in 2018 on social media. In the same year, they featured together in one of Rahul’s music videos. But the two always remained friends. It was during his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Rahul realised his love for the actress and went on to propose to her on national television.

