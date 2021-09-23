Disha Parmar Celebrates Rahul Vaidya's Birthday in Maldives, Says 'Lucky That I Got You'

Popular television couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are in the Maldives to celebrate the former’s 34th birthday. The actress took to social media to share a picture of them from the picturesque island nation and panned a love-filled note to wish her husband on his special day. In the series of pictures, Disha can be seen hugging Rahul as they pose for the camera. Along with it she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life! ♥️

Am lucky that i got you! @rahulvaidyarkv."

Rahul and Disha became one of the most loved couples after the former proposed the latter on national television. The proposal came when Rahul was participating in Bigg Boss 14. They tied the knot a couple of months back. The couple settled for an intimate ceremony in the presence of family members and close friends. The wedding was followed by a reception.

A few days ago on September 10, Rahul had dropped some vibrant pictures of the couple celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. In pictures, the newly-married couple looked mesmerizing as they twinned in the shades of yellow. While Rahul had donned a lovely bright yellow kurta, Disha can be seen wearing a canary yellow saree paired with a red blouse. The duo posed in front of the Ganesha idol placed on a beautifully decorated shelf. Rahul simply wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi,” in the caption.

On the work front, Disha is the lead opposite Nakuul Mehta in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2.0. Rahul on the other hand made it to the top 5 in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

In a recent interview with News18, the singer said that he developed a fear after going to Khatron Ke Khiladi, that is height.

