Disha Parmar Has a Classy Response For Netizen Saying Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli Look 'Hot Together'

Actress Disha Parmar recently paid a visit to her beau, singer Rahul Vaidya, inside the Bigg Boss season 14 house. The two lovebirds left the housemates as well as the audience in awe with their display of love for each other.

Soon after bidding adieu to the Bigg Boss house, Disha organised a social media interaction session with her Twitter following and she received a plethora of interesting questions. One of the questions focused on Rahul’s friendship with Nikki Tamboli.

The Twitter user asked the actress if she thought Nikki’s pairing with Rahul looked “hot” or not. Nikki and Rahul have been comrades inside the house and their chemistry has won over the hearts of the reality show fans. Many love seeing the duo together on screen as well.

Disha remained unfazed by the question and displayed how stable her relationship with the singer is. As her response, Disha wrote that Nikki was in general “pretty hot”.

I think Nikki in general is pretty hot! https://t.co/vGn7Ro8oI1— Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) February 14, 2021

Many netizens praised the television actress for the elegance in her reply. One Twitter user said that Disha was “classy , pretty and hot”. The user wrote that moreover the actress was “a beautiful human being”.

Disha you are classy , pretty and hot 🔥❤️But moreover you're a beautiful human being ❤️#AskDisha— Lopa (@satrangi_re) February 14, 2021

Other users appreciated Disha for her positivity and “class”.

Yar itni positivity kaise laati even when you know she has spewed so much venom for your ❤Kitni pyaari ladki hai— Ramblings (@Ramblin97936853) February 14, 2021

Dekhlo chikkians isse kehte h class. Seekhlo kuch kaam ayega better humans banoge and saath me uss Chikki ko bbi sikhana.#NalliNikki #RahulVaidya #RAHULVAIDYAFORTHEWIN— Rhea Shetty (@RheaShetty18) February 15, 2021

Earlier, Disha had made a surprise entry into the BB house as part of the Valentine’s Day celebration. While Rahul has professed his love for Disha many times during his stay, the singer had even proposed marriage to the actress back in November. Everyone was eagerly awaiting Disha’s response to the proposal and she surprised Rahul with a positive response during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.