Disha Parmar Has the Perfect Response for Trolls Asking Her to Break up with Rahul Vaidya

In the latest episode of Big Boss 14, the viewers witnessed a whole lot of drama as the housemates engaged in verbal spat with each other. On December 3 episode of reality TV show, Rahul Vaidya called Rubina Dilaik a ‘naagin’ while the latter responded to his comments by calling him a misogynistic person. After the spat, Rubina’s fans started tagging Disha Parmar in trolls suggesting her to break it off with Vaidya.

On November 11, Rahul had proposed to actress Disha as her birthday surprise on national television. After seeing the trolls attacking their relationship online, she took to Twitter to shut them down in an epic reply which read, ‘Bohot achi kahawat hai..’ Jiske khud ke ghar sheeshe ke hote hain..woh dusro pe pathar nahi phekte’ And all you not so Well wishers.. keep your suggestions to yourself..i can take my own decisions!#PeaceOut (sic).”

In her response, Disha also seemed to take a dig at Rubina's troubled relationship with her husband Abhinav.

Bohot achi kahawat hai...‘ Jiske khud ke ghar sheeshe ke hote hai.. woh dusro pe pathar nahi phekte’And all you not so Well wishers.. keep your suggestions to yourself .. i can take my own decisions! #PeaceOut — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) December 3, 2020

The tweet has collected more than 6,000 likes and more than 1000 comments in only a few hours. While the viewers are eagerly waiting for Disha’s reply to the proposal, the singer’s mother Geeta Vaidya seems to have given her blessings to the duo.

Talking to a website recently, Rahul's mother Geeta Vaidya shared that Disha used to visit their house for Ganpati celebrations and added that once her son returns from the reality show, their families will take things forward.

Giving her nod of approval to Disha and Rahul's relationship, she added, "They share a great bond, they have worked together in two music videos. She is a good friend of Rahul and that’s why she visited our house. But Rahul did not tell us about his feelings before entering the house. We also got to know about his feelings on the show. I am ready for their relationship and if Disha is fine, once Rahul comes home we will discuss and take things forward’.

Geeta is all praises for her potential daughter-in-law to be, “Disha is a very good girl and if her answer is yes, then I will pick up the phone and call Disha myself.”