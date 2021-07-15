Watch: Disha Parmar Breaks Into Dance At Mehndi Ceremony, Rahul Vaidya Can't Take His Eyes Off Her

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16. The couple’s wedding festivities have begun and are going on in full swing. The singer went to meet his bride-to-be at her mehndi ceremony. The actress looked stunning in a pink kurti and green sharara. She completed her look with a choker necklace and beautiful earrings. Her hands were beautifully decorated with henna. Rahul, on the other hand, complimented her in a green silk kurta pajama. Rahul even sang ‘mehendi laga ke rakhna doli saja ke rakhna’ for his bride-to-be. Check out all the videos and photos from the ceremony here:

A few weeks back, Rahul Vaidya and TV actor Disha Parmar announced that they’d tie the knot on July 16. The couple posted a joint statement on social media, informing fans about their marriage.

“With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July," Vaidya and Parmar said.

“We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness," they added.

Vaidya, 33, had proposed Parmar on the Colors reality show “Bigg Boss" last year. Towards the end of the show, when Parmar, 26, appeared on the reality show as a guest, the singer proposed to her in person.

The couple was supposed to get married soon after “Bigg Boss" ended in February but their plans were pushed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

