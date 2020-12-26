Disha Parmar 'Misses' Rahul Vaidya, Posts Cute Selfie with Him

Rahul Vaidya’s lady love Disha Parmar to whom he confessed his feelings for on national television, recently took to Instagram and announced that she is missing Rahul.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul had publicly declared his love for Disha on television and proposed to Disha on her 26th birthday. But the fans are still left hanging in wait as there has been no reply from Disha’s side. But what seemed like forever, it seems like Disha is also missing her ‘buddy’ as she posted a cute selfie of both of them together with caption ‘Miss Ya.’

Posted on her Instagram story, the pictures shows Rahul and Disha pouting in front of the camera. Both look sunkissed and are rocking their coordination sunglasses look. Their romance rumors had been going on before Rahul proposed to Disha. The couple has been ‘friends’ for about two years and their fans had since been shipping them both together.

Disha took her time to consider but tweeted, ‘Maine apna jawab bhej diya hai (I have sent my answer.)’ Fans, patiently waiting, found out that she said yes when Rahul re-entered the house.

Watch the proposal here, Rahul wrote ‘A special Birthday wish for a special someone.’

In the adorable video, Rahul confessed how after entering the house he realized his love and appreciation for Disha and popped the question,’ Will You Marry Me?’ The singer wore a white shirt on which he wrote ‘HBD Disha’ with red lipstick and drew a cute little heart.

In another video, Rahul and other contestants can be seen singing ‘Sajaan ji ghar aaye’ and dancing together. As soon as he starts singing all contestants join in.

While Disha took her time to say yes, Rubika Dilaik also took a dig at Rahul Vaidya for not receiving any reply from Disha. Thankfully, the answer was yes.

On Rahul’s birthday, Disha wrote a heartfelt message for Bigg Boss contestant which reads, ‘Happy Birtday To You!!! The least I could do was to come and wish you but then life happened! Nevertheless, all the happiness, all the love, and all the wishes for you in life! Only the best @rahulvaidya.’

Rahul commented ‘thank you D’ to the pictures with a heart emoji. Their cuteness has won hearts all over the internet and fans are eagerly waiting for their reunion. We can’t wait to see the couple together again, can you?