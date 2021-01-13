Disha Parmar Offered Unsolicited Relationship Advice by Abusive Netizen, She Hits Back

Disha Parmar has become a talking point for netizens ever since Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya proposed to her on national TV. Ever since then, she is being questioned about her and Rahul's relationship status by nosy social media users. But she has managed to remain calm and not fuel speculations any further.

Recently, Disha posted some candid pictures on social media in which she is seen posing all smiles. Responding to the post, one netizen wrote, "Rahul papu ko aap suit nahi karti, u r vary classy, good looking u should focus on your career.. Rahul k bacche ki maa mat bano."

Responding to this, Disha said, "Who do you think you are to comment on what i do or don’t do?" reported a website.

Earlier, in an interview, Geeta Vaidya, Rahul's mother, had said about her son and Disha, "They share a great bond, they have worked together in two music videos. She is a good friend of Rahul and that’s why she visited our house. But Rahul did not tell us about his feelings before entering the house. We also got to know about his feelings on the show. I am ready for their relationship and if Disha is fine, once Rahul comes home we will discuss and take things forward."

Later, when recently Geeta visited the Bigg Boss house, Rahul told her that he wants to get married soon. To this, his mother had said, "We've begun the preparations. You just come out of the house."