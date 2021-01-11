Disha Parmar on Jasmin Bhasin's Exit from 'Bigg Boss 14': My Heart Skipped a Beat

On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from the reality show. Every housemate got emotional on her elimination and even show host Salman Khan could not hold back his tears. Aly Goni, whose chemistry with Jasmin on the show won over fans' hearts, was seen breaking down badly after Jasmin's exit. Everyone tried to console him but he could not control himself and had a meltdown.

Rahul Vaidya, Aly's close friend in the BB house, is also seen hugging and consoling him over Jasmin's exit. On the other hand, Disha Parmar, who will tie the knot with Rahul later this year, also tweeted after Jasmin's eviction. She wrote, "The way Aly cried tonight.. My Heart skipped a beat (sic)!"

The way Aly cried tonight.. My Heart skipped a beat! 💔💔 — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) January 10, 2021

After coming out of BB, Jasmin opened up about her marriage plans with Aly. She told a website that she truly loves him and is only waiting for their parents' approval.

“I have fallen in love and it’s a beautiful feeling. I don’t mind getting married this year, my parents are okay with it. Once Aly comes out, they will meet his parents. I know Aly is the one for me,” Jasmin shared.