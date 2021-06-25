Disha Parmar Pampers Rahul Vaidya After His Return from Cape Town, Watch Video

With the shoot wrapof Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, popular faces of the film and TV industry such as Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood andAbhinav Shukla have returned from Cape Town. Singer Rahul Vaidya,who too was on board the adventure reality show, has come back home to his lady love Disha Parmar. Ever since the two have expressed their feelings for each other, they grab headlines for their cutesy chemistry as they never shy away from going vocal about the immense love they share.

Their strong bond is evident from the fact that ever since Rahul went to shoot for the stunt-based show, Disha missed him and longed for his return. And now that he has flown back home, Disha is leaving no stone unturned to pamper her love. In the recent video that surfaced online, the actress is seen making the most of her time by being around Rahul. The couple is seen chilling together. The actress is even seen giving the singer a good back massage for all that he had endured on the stunt-reality show. While Disha is giving him a relaxing massage, the singer is seen making the goofiest of sounds.

Rahul proposed to Disha on the national televison during his stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. And Disha accepted his proposal when she entered the house on Valentine’s Day. Since then, the two have been painting the town red and have become one of the most loved couples in the industry.

During Rahul’s more than 40 days stay in South Africa, the actress has constantly been dedicating posts to him.Posting her lovestruck photo with beau, the actress shared how badly she has been missing him.

Meanwhile, Rahul has shared his plans of marriage. In previous interviews, the singer had opened up that the couple has been planning their wedding for quite some time but they have to push it several times due to the pandemic. But he will announce the wedding date soon.

