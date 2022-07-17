Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya Celebrate First Marriage Anniversary in London; See Adorable Pics

Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor Disha Parmar is currently cherishing a dreamy vacation with her beau Rahul Vaidya in London. The actress tied the knot with singer Rahul Vaidya in 2021. Since then, the duo has been treating us with adorable glimpses of their love life. On Saturday, Disha and Rahul ringed in their first wedding anniversary in London and dropped couple of adorable pictures on social media

Teasing their fans with glimpses of their celebration, the couple shared multiple stories on their Instagram handle. On the joyous occasion, the duo bonded over a romantic dinner. In the video shared by Rahul Vaidya, Disha can be seen relishing a drink. Rahul Vaidya wrote, “Happy 1st anniversary to us baby..love you to the sun and back! Ok??? 😘😘 @dishaparmar ❤❤” Disha reposted the same story on her Instagram with an endearing caption, “Hahaha Perfect 😂😻❤”

In a separate video recorded by Disha, the actress greets Rahul with a ‘Hi’ to which the singer responded with a blush across his face, “Hi, What’s up?’ Disha greeted in a cheerful tone, “India wali happy anniversary”. To this, Rahul said, “Happy Anniversary to us” and went ahead to kiss her on the forehead.

Additionally, the couple also surprised everyone with an adorable selfie that left the fans gushing all over the lovebirds.

Previously, Rahul Vaidya had divulged their plans for the anniversary with ETimesTv. In an exclusive interview, the singer disclosed, “We are leaving for London. We won’t be here for 10 days. It’s our first wedding anniversary on July 16.”

From their flight to the UK, Rahul Vaidya had shared a series of wholesome pictures in which the couple could be seen all mushy with each other. The singer also wrote a heartfelt caption, “Happy 1st anniversary my love … 1 year has passed by and so fast… i am so blessed to have you as my life partner! Really want you and only you for agle 7 janam however cliche it sounds. Your inner beauty makes me shine everyday .. I love you wifey! To many more years of laughter happiness and cute moments together .. #DisHul.”

Soon after the post was shared, the couple’s friends from the industry started showering congratulatory messages to Disha and Rahul.

During Bigg Boss 14, Rahul had proposed to Disha with a grand gesture. Later, the duo got married in the presence of family and friends.

Prominent singer and reality show star, Rahul Vaidya was last featured in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Disha Parmar who is currently the lead face in the daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, produced by Ekta Kapoor has taken a special leave only for this occasion.

