Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya Seal the Deal with Kiss on Bigg Boss 14, Actor Says 'Yes, I'll Marry You'

Actor Disha Parmar has finally said yes to Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya's marriage proposal. Rahul, who has been hitting the headline ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house, had proposed marriage to Disha on national television in November. Since then, Rahul and his fans had been waiting for the actress' answer.

On Valentine's Day special episode, Disha will make a surprise visit to the Bigg Boss house and declare her love for Rahul. In a promo, release by Colors on social media, Rahul gets emotional to see Disha as he is clueless about her surprise appearance. Rahul then asks Disha if she'd marry him, to which Disha says, "Yes, I will marry you."

Rahul Vaidya is touted to be one of the strongest contenders to win this season. His friendship with Aly Goni and relentless banter with Rubina Dilaik have kept the Bigg Boss 14 viewers hooked.

Meanwhile, earlier in a conversation with Telly Chakkar, Rahul’s mom Geeta Vaidya had opened up about her son and Disha’s pairing and stated that they share a great bond and have worked together in music videos. She also revealed that Disha often visits their house, however, the family was not aware of Rahul’s feelings until he confessed it on BB 14.

Disha Parmar is best known for her lead role as Pankhuri in the popular show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.