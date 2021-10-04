Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya were 'Very Tired' on Their Wedding Date

Television actress Disha Parmar got married to singer Rahul Vaidya on July 16 2021. Currently, in her TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Disha who portrays the role of Priya, will be seen getting married to Ram essayed by Nakuul Mehta.

“In my reel wedding my character Priya got married in a simple ceremony, and she was not even interested in getting married. She did it only for her family. While in my real life I got married in an intimate yet grand ceremony with all my loved ones. And I was really happy that I was getting married. These two events were totally different from each other,” shares Disha.

Disha Parmar Is A Sight To Behold At The Beach, See Diva’s Sexy Pictures From Maldives Vacay

Even though there are no similarities between the two yet Disha says both the weddings had the right intent. “Ram and Priya get married for their family, to make them happy. My wedding too happened with the right intentions and for the right reasons. So in this way, yes, both the weddings have a connect,” adds Disha.

Usually when people get married, they say that they barely got the time to enjoy given the frenzy around them. But recounting her big day, Disha says, “The pre-wedding period was very exhausting, there was so much work to do. Rahul and I both were very tired till the time we reached our wedding date. But once the rituals began, we started enjoying it and we only focused on what was happening. I personally enjoyed my wedding a lot,” says Disha.

Read: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Perform Puja in Post-wedding Rituals, See Pics

Even though it’s been many months now, Disha says she doesn’t feel like she is married. “After 10 days of my wedding I was back on set and I didn’t get much time to enjoy my married life. So sometimes I feel am I actually married… it’s yet to sink in,” shares Disha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.