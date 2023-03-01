Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya Working on a Project Together? Actress Drops Hint

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most talked about couples in the Indian television industry. They are quite active on social media and keep sharing glimpses of their work and personal lives with their fans. Now, in an update on social media, Disha Parmar has dropped hint about working with Rahul on a new project together. Disha shared a selfie with Rahul on her Instagram stories. She also attached a sticker that read ‘action’ hinting that the two are collaborating on a project.

Disha is wearing an all-casual outfit with a purple jacket, while Rahul is seen sporting denims and a T-shirt. In another story, Disha can be seen getting ready for a shot. While the team takes care of her hair and makeup, she is busy with her script.

Later, Disha Parmar shared another Instagram Stories, suggesting that the couple is collaborating on a Netflix project, the details of which are yet to be revealed. The couple looked adorable in their selfie, making their fans eager to see them on screen together.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are quite popular among their fans and followers. Their love story came into the limelight when the singer publicly confessed his love to Disha on national television. Rahul Vaidya was a contestant on Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 14, when he proposed to Disha. The duo got married in 2021. The two have previously collaborated on a few brand endorsements.

Disha Parmar was last seen in the popular TV soap, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She quit the show as the plot changed and the show was set to take a generational leap. Since then, the actress has been spending some time with her husband and friends. Recently, the actress was on a tour to Shimla. She posted a series of pictures from her Shimla diaries where she can be seen chilling with her friends or basking in the sultry winter sun.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya has appeared on several reality shows, including Indian Idol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Bigg Boss 14. Aside from that, he has recently released successful albums and performed some popular songs. He has been busy with music concerts lately.

