Disha Parmar Says 'Bigg Boss 14 Belongs to Rahul Vaidya,' See Nakuul Mehta's Cheeky Reply

Rahul Vaidya has emerged as one of the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss 14, with fans liking his straightforward nature and one-liners. On Monday, the hashtag 'BB14 Belongs to Rahul' turned a top Twitter trend after Rahul's fans decided to shower the singer with immense love and appreciation.

However, not just Rahul's fans, but his ladylove Disha Parmar also joined the trend as she thanked the singer's admirers for pouring so much love on him. She tweeted, "You amazing people doing so much effort deserve an applaud! BB14 BELONGS TO RAHUL."

You amazing people doing so much effort deserve an applaud!! ❤️😘BB14 BELONGS TO RAHUL — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) November 30, 2020

Reacting to Disha’s tweet, her former co-star Nakuul Mehta tweeted, “Also, Disha.” Disha responded to Nakuul by writing, “Hahaha!!”

Disha is best known for playing a small town simple girl Pankhuri on the hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, which starred Nakuul Mehta opposite her. In 2017, she played the lead role of Jhanvi/Jia in Zee TV's Woh Apna Sa. She has also made guest appearances in popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Jamai Raja, and Kundali Bhagya.

Rahul had declared his love for Disha in a grand way in front of all the housemates on Bigg Boss 14. The episode aired on November 11, which also marked Disha's birthday.