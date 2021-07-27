Disha Parmar Says She's Been Offered Bigg Boss Many Times: I'm Going to Avoid This Time Too

Disha Parmar, who recently tied the knot with Bigg Boss 14 finalist and singer Rahul Vaidya, has revealed that she has been offered Bigg Boss in the past “so many times" but she decided not to take it up because she felt she was not right for the reality show. However, the actress said that she was “not" offered Bigg Boss 15. “But even if they do offer me, I don’t think I’ll be comfortable," she told Pinkvilla.

“It’s a show which I don’t resonate with, I mean I don’t feel comfortable. I have been offered the show so many times, it’s just that I never did it because I never felt I was right for it, and I still feel that. So I think I am going to avoid this time too," she added.

On the other hand, Disha’s husband, Rahul impressed viewers with his witty one-liners and outspoken personality in Bigg Boss 14. He was declared the first-runner up, while TV actor Rubina Dilaik won the title of Bigg Boss 14 winner.

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani have also been speculated to be participating in Bigg Boss 15. This year, Bigg Boss is going digital and will first premiere on Voot. The web version will be called Bigg Boss OTT, which will be hosted by Karan Johar. The show will seamlessly shift to Colors TV channel after six weeks. Bigg Boss 15 will be hosted by Salman Khan.

