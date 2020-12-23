Disha Parmar Shares Cryptic Post, Netizens Wonder if It's Message for Rahul Vaidya or for His Haters

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya’s rumoured girlfriend, Disha Parmar shared a cryptic post amid all the incidents happening in BB 14 house. Rahul, who took a voluntary exit from the show, was brought back to the reality show and now, he has been hitting the headlines for the arguments and fights with other housemates. It seems like Disha wants Rahul to not get involved in too many fights.

“The less you respond to negative people the more peaceful your life will become,” her tweet reads.

Disha’s tweet grabbed many eyeballs on social media and people are wondering whether the message is for Rahul or for his haters. While some went on praising Disha and Rahul, some have sarcastically commented on the post. A user asked if this is the reason she has not answered his proposal.

Ever since the singer has made a comeback in the show, Disha’s happiness is quite evident through her social media posts. She shared a video of Rahul on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “King RKV is back.” In the video, Rahul can be seen expressing his gratitude towards his fans for supporting him and fighting for him outside the house. He was also seen saying that this time, he will play with double energy.

KING RKV IS BACK https://t.co/U7QHLLniyg— Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) December 15, 2020

Not only this, Disha has made some more tweets, one of which reads, “Hero Aa Gaya.”

Disha and Rahul grabbed the limelight when the singer proposed her on national television. Their fans are still waiting for her response, however, the actress informed her social media followers that she has sent her answer.

Meanwhile, the game inside BB14 house has become more intense after the former contestants have entered the show as challengers. From Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan to Vikas Gupta, the challengers have given a tough fight to their housemates.