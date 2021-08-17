Disha Parmar Shares Husband Appreciation Post on 1 Month Wedding Anniversary

The newlyweds in town, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have set the internet frenzy with their adorable and love-filled posts. The DisHul fans are in awe of them and can't have enough of the social media PDA of the husband-wife duo. On August 16, which marked one month of their anniversary, Disha dropped a video of Rahul driving the car and jamming to the popular song by Atif Aslam, Tera Hone Laga Hoon. He sang the song while dedicating it to Disha.

Sharing a video of their latest drive in the city, Disha made it a husband appreciation post. She first thanked Rahul for being who he is and expressed love with all her heart. The TV actress not only surprised her fans but also her husband. Their cute PDA went a step ahead when the singer, in the comment section of the post, wrote, “Love you.”

Watch the full video here:

Later, Disha had also shared a cute photo with her husband on her Instagram Stories. To celebrate their one month of togetherness, the couple had gone for a dinner date. Sharing the image, Disha had also added Bruno Mars’ song Count On Me as the background score.

In a grand wedding ceremony on July 16, which was attended by close friends and family, Rahul and Disha had tied the knot. The couple had also thrown a grand dreamy reception for their co-stars and friends of the TV industry.

On the work front, Rahul is being currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty in Cape Town. The singer and Bigg Boss 14 runner-up is taking up dreadful challenges in the show. Apart from KKK 11, Rahul has also been busy with a couple of music videos. On the other hand, Disha will be seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, opposite Nakuul Mehta. The two had earlier shared the screen in Pyar Ka Dard Hai. The first season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

