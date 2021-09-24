Disha Parmar Slips Into a Bikini During Maldives Vacay with Rahul Vaidya, Enjoys Floating Breakfast

Actress Disha Parmar, who is currently seen as Priya in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, took time off from work to celebrate her husband Rahul Vadiya’s birthday in Maldives. Rahul turned a year older on September 23 and couple jetted off to the island nation to spend some quality time together.

Disha took to social media to share some ravishing pictures of herself in a bikini. She is seen slaying with her natural beauty as she dresses up in a pink bikini top and printed bottoms. Her beauty amid the nature is a sight to behold. One of the pictures show her kissing Rahul on the cheek. In other images, she enjoys the floating breakfast basket in the pool. Disha’s images are sure to give you major vacation goals.

Related | Avika Gor aka Balika Vadhu’s Anandi Slips Into Swimsuits on Maldives Vacay, See Pics

Related | Janhvi Kapoor is a Sight to Behold in This Throwback Video from Maldives

Disha’s new show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is the story of Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar). Ram is a 38-year-old businessman who waited a long time to find his soul mate. On the other hand, Priya who is 32, hails from a middle-class family and is the ‘angry young woman’ who a lot of women will relate to. Marriage plays an important role in Ram and Priya’s life, as they make memories understanding each other’s personality traits.

This is Disha’s first show on TV after marriage with Rahul. She earlier said, “This show couldn’t have come to me at a better time. I believe it was meant to be. I hope to do my best and garner the audience’s love and admiration."

Its a reboot of 2001 show starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here