Disha Parmar Tries to Stop Rahul Vaidya from Leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar often share adorable posts. The singer recently shared another such clip where Disha is trying to keep him from going away for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. In the clip, Disha can be seen holding Rahul’s T-shirt like a kid as they walkalong.

Sharing the cute video, Rahul wrote that her ladylove is not willing to let him leave her and go to all the snakes waiting for him in Cape Town, South Africa, the location for KKK 11. Rahul is set to leave for Cape Town on May 7.

Their adorable PDA has grabbed eyeballs and cute comments. Former Bigg Boss contestants Shefali Bagga and Roshmi Banik have also commented on the post. Shefali wrote, “Hahah tussi ja rae ho.. tussi na jao” with a heart-eyed emoji.

A couple of days ago, Rahul also shared glimpses of a luxury wristwatch gifted by Disha in his Instagram story. The actress also attached a heartfelt love note along with the gift in which she wrote, “A lil parting gift as you go on another adventurous journey. I know you will rock it too. Love you”.

Disha and Rahul’s love story grabbed the limelight when the singer went on to propose to his lady love for marriage on national television during his Bigg Boss 14 stint. Later, Disha entered the Bigg Boss 14 house with band baaja and accepted the proposal. Since then, their adorable chemistry and cuteness is all over the internet. Their fans even call them ‘Dishul.’ Last month, the duo treated their fans with a romantic music album Madhanya.

Meanwhile, today Rahul also shared the news of his Facebook page being hacked and asked his followers to ignore all the posts made by the hacker Rahul wrote on Instagram, “Hello everyone.. My Facebook page has been hacked. Pls ignore all the random videos posted by the hacker. Trying to get it back asap.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here