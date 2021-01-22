Disha Parmar Trolled for Rahul Vaidya's Actions Inside 'Bigg Boss 14' House

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara fame actor Disha Parmar shared gorgeous pictures with her fans on Instagram but some of the users started trolling her because in the caption, the 28-year-old TV star said that her friend thinks she resembles Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif in those pictures. Several trolls descended on her Instagram timeline and started posting rude comments. Some trolls also posted mean comments which were related to Disha being the girlfriend of Rahul Vaidya, a participant of the ongoing show Bigg Boss 14.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Andy Kumar popularly known as VJ Andy has come in support of Disha. Reacting to a news story about Disha being trolled on Instagram, Andy asked all the fans of the show from all fandoms to stop trolling Disha. He added that she is not a part of the show and she should not be treated based on what Rahul does in the show.

Would all #BiggBoss14 fans from all fandoms stop trolling #DishaParmar She is not in the show & anything #RahulVaidya does should reflect how she is treated. So Please stop now. https://t.co/zScg8nNoWJ — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 19, 2021

Only a few people agreed with Andy. A Rubina Dilaik fan said that Disha should not be trolled as she is not a part of the game.

@disha11parmar shouldn't be trolled. She is not in the game please. NATION LOVES RUBINA — Pooja Dutta (@baka_Pooya_chan) January 19, 2021

However, most of the Bigg Boss 14 viewers were in no mood to listen to Andy’s advice. A viewer said that it cannot be controlled because Disha has been supporting boyfriend Rahul while the latter has been ‘bullying’ co-contestants Rubina and Abhinav Shukla. As per her, fans will draw parallels although there is nothing against Disha.

Fortunately or unfortunately this can’t be controlled.she has been supporting Mr.Rahul as his GF and Mr.Rahul has been bullying Rubina n Abhinav on personal https://t.co/rT2gWJPG2g will draw parallel.Although nothing against her,fact remains that Rahul is a mysoginist — Afreen Kamal (@AfreenKamal4) January 19, 2021

Another Twitter user who seemed to be agitated by Rahul said that the fans would do whatever they like if the contestant can do what he wants inside the house.

Agar wo andar kuch bhi kar sakta hai toh hum bhi kuch bhi karaenge — Purva (@Purva90012526) January 19, 2021

Some users also criticised Rahul and shared the clip where he can be seen trying to push open the door during a task in the house that ends up hurting Vikas Gupta.

See this @iAmVJAndy IAmVRubina's nudge was nothing in front of this push of rahul vaidya's. If rubina is scolded for that nudge then rafool should also be bashes right? VIEWERS WITH RUBINA https://t.co/G0X0DAjey7 — Rubinarocks❤ (@Rubinafc67) January 20, 2021

Recently, Rubina had warned Rahul for dragging Abhinav’s name during their fights. Other contestants stepped in to calm down the two participants.