Disha Parmar Urges Fans to 'Mega Trend' Boyfriend Rahul Vaidya for Bigg Boss 14 Win

The Bigg Boss house is usually surrounded by a lot of fights and negative energy, but every now and then, there’s a fresh air of romance. In the pool of present contestants, Rahul Vaidya is kind of leading the charge in that department as he recently proposed to his girlfriend, Disha Parmar, on national television. Though not a part of the game, Disha is actively showering Rahul with love and support on various social media platforms, including her latest Twitter endeavour to make her boyfriend trend as much as possible.

Disha posted a message for her (and Rahul’s) fans to participate in a “mega trend” to amplify his chances for the win. As Bigg Boss results are dependent on audience votes, the campaign is being run to increase Rahul’s vote shares.“RAHUL FOR THE WIN” and “Our Hero” are some of the things she wished for her partner.

This could be the Last Mega Trend for Our Hero @rahulvaidya23Hope it’s the Biggest(I want to put some 100 emojis here) RAHUL VAIDYA FOR THE WIN— Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) February 5, 2021

She said this could be their last chance for the “mega trend” because the show is slated to end by the last week of February. Her social media campaigns are definitely working as Bollywood Life reported recently. Rahul’s journey on Bigg Boss has been rather odd as he stepped out of the house in December because he was very “homesick.”

He returned a week later. However, it caused quite a kerfuffle with host Salman Khan, who was visibly displeased by the whole ordeal. Rahul Vaidya is one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss this year, along with Aly Goni and Rubina Dilaik.