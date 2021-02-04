Disha Parmar Wants to 'Slap' Trolls Over 'Fake' Tweet About Nikki Tamboli Flirting with Rahul Vaidya

Television actor Disha Parmar has lashed out at trolls for spreading "a fake" screenshot that claims that she is fine with Devoleena Bhattacharjee flirting with her boyfriend, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, but has issues with Nikki Tamboli doing the same on the show. Rahul and Disha made their relationship official after the singer proposed to her on national television.

Disha responded to the fake screengrab, writing, "Show’s your level! To what extend these soo called fans can stoop too! God bless you!"

Show’s your level! To what extend these soo called fans can stoop too! God bless you! https://t.co/N5SGBQodyI

— Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) February 2, 2021

In another tweet, Disha mentioned that people’s opinions or fake edits to get her reaction does not really bother her much. However, there are some days when she just wants to “slap all these useless, jobless people” who, according to Disha, have done nothing in life except spit “venom”.

I really don’t bother much nowadays with what all people write or make fake edits to get a reaction .. but then there are some Days when you just want to slap all these useless, jobless people who have done nothing in life except spitting venom. — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) February 2, 2021

The 28-year-old actress also mentioned in another tweet that it is said that one can only get dirty when they wrestle with a pig. Rahul and Disha have been friends for more than two years now. They also worked together in a music video.