First Pic of Newly Weds Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar from Their Reception

Celebrity couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot today. Following the intimate wedding, the couple hosted a reception for their friends. Now, the singer’s fan page has shared a picture of the newly weds from their reception.

In the picture, Disha is dressed in silver sequins saree with silver neck piece and earrings. On the other hand, Rahul wears black and white suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Classy Brides 💍 (@desiclassybrides)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Vaidya ❤️ (@rahulvaidya.rkv23)

For the wedding, Disha opted for a ravishing red ghagra from the Dancing Peacock range. A gath joda with gold detailing completed the look. On the other hand, Rahul wore an off-white resham and gold zardozi sherwani paired with an inner kurta churidar. An absolutely regal gold safa kamarband gath joda with gota details and custom juttis featuring heavy intricate heavy embroidery provide the final flourish.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with The Times Of India, Rahul joked that the couple might have to go to Lonavala after their marriage because of the travel restrictions. However, he further added that they are yet to lock the final honeymoon destination as there has not been enough time for the two to come with the plan. Rahul said that he plans to relax after his wedding and finish off his work commitments before going somewhere.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here