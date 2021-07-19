Disha Patani Aces Jaw-dropping Backflip, Leaves Fans Stunned

enActress Disha Patani is a fitness enthusiast who regularly posts pictures and videos from the gym with her fans on Instagram. The stunning actress also dabbles in different forms of work outs, from Mixed Martial Arts, Yoga, gymnastics, boxing and dancing. She often leaves her 45.1 million followers stunned by her strength, stamina and flexibility. The actress recently shared a video, where she could be seen acing a difficult back-flip, leaving celebrities and fans amazed.

Disha shared an Instagram Reel to the popular song Beggin’ by Maneskin. In the Reel, the actress can be first seen effortlessly climbing on top of several floor mats stacked together. She can then be seen doing a very difficult back-flip. After landing gracefully, Disha can be seen making cute expressions as she successfully completed her mission. The actress shared the video with a chick emoji.

Earlier, Disha took to Instagram Stories to appeal to people to take in stray dogs during heavy rains. She wrote, “Hi guys requesting everyone to please let stray dogs take shelter in your buildings since these poor souls have nowhere to go in these crazy rains. Thank you."

The actress also shared a stunning video on her Instagram stories. She could be seen wearing a green tank top.

Meanwhile, the actress also recently flaunted her strength as she lifted a 80 KG barbell at the gym. Her achievement got the attention of many of her friends, including rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, who wrote, “Next level," with a fire emoji.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. The actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 next year. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in lead roles. She also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina in her kitty.

