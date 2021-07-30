Disha Patani Adds Drama to Her Makeup With This Highlight; See Photo

From entrancing her fans with her dance routines to sharing glamorous fashionable looks, Disha Patani goes on to show she is a multi-talented actress. In her latest Instagram post, the actress showed her 45.4 million followers how she likes to add a touch of drama to her make-up.

The 29-year-old actress shared a selfie on her official Instagram handle on Friday as she shared her latest make-up look with her fans. Patani was seen in a pink winged eye-liner with some silver highlights on her eyelids. The actress tied a section of her hair in a ponytail, while a few curled fringes framed her face. Completing the look, Patani wore a pair of silver chains around her neck. The actress posted a baby chick emoji in the caption.

Patani’s earlier Instagram posts also reveal the actor’s love for glamour and trying out new looks. In an Instagram post shared in April, she had channelled her inner nineties fashion for a photoshoot. The actress was seen posing in a sequined silver-blue top and a denim skirt.

The actress had shared an Instagram Reel from the photoshoot which included some fun animations as well that carried her love for K-pop. As BlackPink and Selena Gomez’s Ice Cream played in the background, bright colours and animations popped up on the screen, Patani struck some poses for the camera. Her nineties fashion-inspired look was accentuated by a high ponytail and accessories like a starry necklace and charm bracelets.

In another Instagram post from last week, Patani was seen in a purple top and a navy blue floral printed skirt as she covered her eyes with her arm. The actress was seen laying down on a sofa with sunlight seeping through the roof. Patani was seen wearing golden earrings and a bracelet as she smiled at the camera.

Which of the looks by the actor do you like the most?

