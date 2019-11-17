Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur Scream Fun Times in Malang First Look Pic

Mohit Suri's upcoming film with his Aashiqui 2 actor Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, Malang is an upcoming romantic thriller. The makers of the film released the first look of the film, and judging the picture Aditya and Disha seem to be having a gala time.

In the picture posted by Aditya Roy Kapur, the actor can be seen wearing a bandana, a pair of sunglasses and is flaunting a toned set of abs. He can be seen pointing upwards in what looks like a still from a song. Disha, on the other hand, looks adorable in the beach attire consisting of a long blue skirt and white top. the pair seems to have a nice and easy chemistry and the first look of Malang defines fun.

Check out the picture below:

View this post on Instagram MALANG A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on Nov 16, 2019 at 8:29am PST

Aditya Roy Kapoor has three releases in 2020. Apart from Malang, he will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 with Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt. He will also be seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming untitled film also starring Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. This film will see four different stories intersecting together. Aditya has been paired with Sanya in the film.

Disha Patani, on the other hand, will also be seen in KTina, produced by Ekta Kapoor. She is also doing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan.

Malang will also star Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

