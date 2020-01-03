Take the pledge to vote

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur Share Their First Look from Mohit Suri's Malang

The first looks posters of Malang are out, showing actors Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Disha Patani is colourful hues.

January 3, 2020
Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur Share Their First Look from Mohit Suri's Malang
The makers of Malang have revealed the colourful first look posters of the film's actors on Friday. Aditya Roy Kapur is seen in a rare bearded and short haired avatar, with a ripped body. The actor is seen screaming with his arms open in the still. His co-star Disha Patani's look is that of a woman high on life, as mutli-coloured lights play on her visage.

Aditya shared his look on social media, with the caption, "Love is pure, so is Hate. #MalangFirstLook. Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!"

Another first look poster introduced Disha's character to the world and the caption reads, “In love...living life from one high to another. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!”

The movie, titled Malang: Unleash The Madness, is set to release on February 7. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. The film is directed by Mohit Suri.

The shooting of the movie was wrapped in October 2019, when the entire team celebrated the wrap-up party. Mohit Suri had said in a statement earlier, "With Malang, I am essentially returning to genre I enjoy the most. It will be intense, edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me."

