Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur Train to Film Underwater Kissing Scene in Malang
Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur took two day underwater training to shoot their kissing sequence in the upcoming movie 'Malang'.
Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani in a still from 'Malang'
The lives of Bollywood celebrities in movies may look glamorous; however, at times, it is not as easy it looks. To shoot the scenes with ease, the celebs go through tough training before the shoot. The same is true for actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur, who took two day underwater training to shoot their kissing sequence in the upcoming movie Malang, claim reports.
Read: Deepika Padukone Recreates Naam Hai Tera with Himesh Reshammiya on Indian Idol 11 Sets
According to Mumbai Mirror, a source was quoted, saying, “The sequence required Disha and Aditya to be under water for at least a minute, so the training focused on strengthening lung capacity. It was difficult to shoot in one take as Aditya and Disha had to sync their breathing patterns.”
Read: Fleabag to Mrs Maisel to Typewriter: Here are Our Favourite Web Shows of 2019
Earlier this year, the Bharat actress posted a picture on Instagram with the Kalank actor. She captioned the image, “Training for something special #Malang.” In the picture, Disha is flashing the victory sign wearing a diving suit while Kapoor is in his swimming gears. The duo is posing with sea in the background.
The Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer Malang is slated to release on February 7, 2020.
Meanwhile, apart from Mohit Suri’s directorial, the actress will be next seen in KTina and Radhe. The movies are slated to release on April 5 and Eid 2020, respectively.
On the other hand, Aditya Roy has Anurag Basu’s directorial Ludo as one of his projects, which is to hit the silver screen on April 24 next year.
Let's Play #Ludo......24th April 2020.@ipritamofficial @juniorbachchan @RajkummarRao @fattysanashaikh #AdityaRoyKapur @TripathiiPankaj @sanyamalhotra07 #RohitSaraf @iamDivyaKhosla #TaniBasu #KrishanKumar #AnuragBasuProductions @TSeries pic.twitter.com/Fy9PmeNMKE— anurag basu (@basuanurag) December 27, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Umpire Changes Decision During an LBW Appeal, Ends up Scratching His Nose Instead
- From Kabir Singh to Housefull 4, These Sexist Film Dialogues from 2019 Need to be Cancelled
- Sania Mirza Posts Adorable Photo of Son Izhaan Mirza-Malik, Caption Will Melt Your Heart
- A Year Into Return Post Motherhood Sabbatical, Humpy Koneru Wins 2019 Women's World Rapid Chess Championship
- Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details