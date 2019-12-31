Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur Train to Film Underwater Kissing Scene in Malang

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur took two day underwater training to shoot their kissing sequence in the upcoming movie 'Malang'.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 31, 2019, 7:33 AM IST
Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur Train to Film Underwater Kissing Scene in Malang
Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani in a still from 'Malang'

The lives of Bollywood celebrities in movies may look glamorous; however, at times, it is not as easy it looks. To shoot the scenes with ease, the celebs go through tough training before the shoot. The same is true for actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur, who took two day underwater training to shoot their kissing sequence in the upcoming movie Malang, claim reports.

Read: Deepika Padukone Recreates Naam Hai Tera with Himesh Reshammiya on Indian Idol 11 Sets

According to Mumbai Mirror, a source was quoted, saying, “The sequence required Disha and Aditya to be under water for at least a minute, so the training focused on strengthening lung capacity. It was difficult to shoot in one take as Aditya and Disha had to sync their breathing patterns.”

Read: Fleabag to Mrs Maisel to Typewriter: Here are Our Favourite Web Shows of 2019

Earlier this year, the Bharat actress posted a picture on Instagram with the Kalank actor. She captioned the image, “Training for something special #Malang.” In the picture, Disha is flashing the victory sign wearing a diving suit while Kapoor is in his swimming gears. The duo is posing with sea in the background.

The Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer Malang is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

Meanwhile, apart from Mohit Suri’s directorial, the actress will be next seen in KTina and Radhe. The movies are slated to release on April 5 and Eid 2020, respectively.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy has Anurag Basu’s directorial Ludo as one of his projects, which is to hit the silver screen on April 24 next year.







