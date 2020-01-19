Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur Try Dog Filter and the Result is Adorable

Disha and Aditya tried IG filters and looked adorable together. Their upcoming film 'Malang' debuts in theatres on February 7.

News18.com

Updated:January 19, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur Try Dog Filter and the Result is Adorable
Disha Patani, Aditya Roy in 'Malang'

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are gearing up for the release of their film Malang on February 7. The two actors recently spend some time together and happen to try the sasha dog filter on Instagram. Disha is a pet owner and is quite fond of using Insta filters but seeing Aditya along with her, both trying out IG filters, is too cute to ignore.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Disha and Aditya's new track from Malang, Chal ghar chalen, is quite the hit on social media. In the slow, soulful track, composer Mithoon and Malang filmmaker Mohit Suri, who have given many chartbusters together, have joined forces. Mithoon says they kept their past success behind and focussed on achieving a "certain emotional target" while working on the new song.

Chal ghar chalen is a romantic track sung by the Arijit Singh and written by Sayeed Quadri.

Mithoon has scored music for Mohit's films such as Zeher: A Love Story, Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain in the past.

Check out Chal ghar chalen music video below:

(With inputs from IANS)

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

