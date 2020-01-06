Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur 'Unleash the Madness' in Malang Poster

Heartthrobs Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are coming together for romance-thriller film Malang, releasing February 7. It is directed by Mohit Suri and features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. The four actors feature in a new poster which was released hours before the trailer launch today.

Read: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur Sizzle in New Malang Poster

The poster looks intense in shades of dark blue and pink. There also features shards of broken glass that falls near the faces of characters, indicating ripple effect. The tagline of Malang is 'unleash the madness' and seems like the poster is very much in line with what is being hinted. The film's trailer will drop on Monday. The launch event is speculated to be attended by the artists alongside makers. Disha shared the poster with the caption, 'sab se judaa, khud mein malang' (separate from world, joyous within) in her Instagram profile.

Meanwhile, check out the latest film poster of Malang here:

Malang is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakraman. Meanwhile, Valentine's Day is reserved for Imtiaz Ali's next which will bring together Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan on the big screen.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.