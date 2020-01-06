Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur 'Unleash the Madness' in Malang Poster

'Malang' is all set to release on February 7. The trailer of the film drops on Monday, January 6. Check out the latest film poster below.

News18.com

Updated:January 6, 2020, 10:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur 'Unleash the Madness' in Malang Poster
'Malang' film poster

Heartthrobs Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are coming together for romance-thriller film Malang, releasing February 7. It is directed by Mohit Suri and features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. The four actors feature in a new poster which was released hours before the trailer launch today.

Read: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur Sizzle in New Malang Poster

The poster looks intense in shades of dark blue and pink. There also features shards of broken glass that falls near the faces of characters, indicating ripple effect. The tagline of Malang is 'unleash the madness' and seems like the poster is very much in line with what is being hinted. The film's trailer will drop on Monday. The launch event is speculated to be attended by the artists alongside makers. Disha shared the poster with the caption, 'sab se judaa, khud mein malang' (separate from world, joyous within) in her Instagram profile.

Meanwhile, check out the latest film poster of Malang here:

Malang is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakraman. Meanwhile, Valentine's Day is reserved for Imtiaz Ali's next which will bring together Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan on the big screen.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram