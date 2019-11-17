Disha Patani-Aditya Roy's Malang First Look Goes Viral, Bigg Boss 13 to See Eviction Tonight

The first look of Malang, directed by Mohit Suri and featuring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Disha Patani is out. The picture looks like a still from a song that is possibly quite fun and edgy.

In another news, Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar has sent legal notices to makers of upcoming Hindi movie Jhund and actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is playing the lead role in the film, for copyright infringement.

Also, India witnessed a grand night of celebrations on Saturday when pop stars like Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Amit Trivedi, Ritviz and many more performed in Mumbai's DY Patil stadium. The two international singers have now left the country with soe good memories, we hope.

An independent filmmaker sent notices to Jhund director and producer, Nagraj Manjule, producer Krishan Kumar, T-Series Chairman and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse, on whose life the film is said to be based on.

The first edition of the OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium was held on November 16, 2019. The grand event consisted of a talented lineup of national and international artists who, with their splendid performances, set the stage on fire.

Rani Mukerji's upcoming film Mardaani 2 will see her reprising the role of police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. With a graphic and engaging trailer, the film looks quite promising. However, after the trailer's release, the film landed in trouble as residents of Kota are not happy that the city is shown in a bad light.

Mohit Suri's upcoming film with his Aashiqui 2 actor Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, Malang is a romantic thriller. The makers of the film released the first look on Aditya's birthday on November 16, and judging by the picture Aditya and Disha seem to be having a gala time.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth and Asim hug each other and patch-up. The two longtime friends had turned enemies after Asim did not perform well in a task. They have now reconciled their differences.

