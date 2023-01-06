Disha Patani, Aleksandar Alex Ilic's New Pics Go Viral; A Look At 5 Adorable Posts of Rumoured Couple

Bollywood actress Disha Patani often features in headlines for her rumoured relationships - earlier with actor Tiger Shroff, and most recently with model Aleksandar Alex Ilic. While the actress has remained tight-lipped about her personal life, her recent photos have fueled speculation about her dating life among her fans. Disha and Aleksandar are currently ruling the internet, courtesy their recent outings or photos from exotic vacations, and their fans are loving it. Aleksandar Alex Ilic recently set the Internet on fire with mushy photos of himself with the actress.

In the pictures, Patani looked stunning as she donned a black lacy top with a plunging neckline. He was seen twinning with her as he sported a black t-shirt. The couple looked like they were having a romantic candlelight dinner. He captioned the photos with a cute emoji. Disha even went on to share the images on her Instagram Stories.

Apart from their recent stunning post, here’s a look at the times pictures of Disha and Aleksandar grabbed everyone's attention and went viral on the internet.

Disha turned heads in a cutout dress. She was seen looking stylish on an outing with her rumoured beau. Following the party, Disha and Aleksandar posted a cool elevator selfie on their respective Instagram accounts. Fans were seen complimenting their looks.

The rumoured couple posed for pictures with Tiger's sister Krishna, in this picture. While Disha and Krishna struck a lovely posture, Aleksandar chose a goofy one. In his caption, he included a red heart emoji. Krishna remarked, “We cute," in response.

Disha and Aleksandar took a quick vacation in November 2022. He posted a photo dump on his Instagram account, adding fuel to the relationship rumours. Krishna was seen accompanying the couple on their romantic getaway. Disha had a great time with Aleksandar, from lounging by the pool in a bikini to going shopping with him. In the caption, he included an airplane emoji.

Undoubtedly, these images of Disha and Aleksandar sparked relationship rumours. In a pink mini-bodycon dress, the actress showed off her flawlessly toned body. In the comments section, Krishna was even spotted adding a heart emoji.

