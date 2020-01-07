Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur Have Perfect Response to Malang Memes

Twitter has been flooded with tons of hilarious memes that perfectly sum up the feelings of tweeples about director Mohit Suri's upcoming action-thriller Malang. Ever since the film's trailer and that "kissing" poster, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, dropped online, it has resulted in countless comical tweets and a number of funny Instagram memes.

At the trailer launch of Malang, Disha and Aditya were asked about their reaction to their memes circulating on social media.

"I'm used to trolling. I enjoy memes. When I see them, I personally really enjoy them. It's good that we're making people laugh and happy," Disha said.

Aditya said, "It's better to be talked about than not being talked about. So, it's a good thing."

Aditya and Disha's sizzling chemistry has taken the Internet by storm, with fans drooling over their looks. The duo sent their fans into a tizzy after the makers shared a poster of them sharing a passionate kiss. The setting of the kiss, with Disha bending down to kiss Aditya while sitting on his shoulders, has become a talking point on social media.

Meanwhile, Aditya, who is known for his chocolate boy looks and boy-next-door image, is seen flaunting his washboard abs during fight sequences in the trailer.

Talking about getting into the beast mode for Malang, Aditya said, "Mohit was clear about the fact that he didn't want us to repeat ourselves. He wanted to explore a new energy. This is something that I have never done before. I have grown up watching action films. I have watched (Sylvester) Stallone, (Arnold) Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan's full filmographies. Those are the films I grew up watching. I have been waiting for the chance to do something like this. And, I guess there's only Mohit who could have the faith in me do something like this."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.