Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur Keep it Casual Yet Cool During Malang Promotions

Disha Patani has always made heads turn with her chic dressing sense. Be it a glamorous event or a casual one, her style game is always on point. She was recently spotted with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur during the promotions of Malang, matching his smart casuals with a chic outfit.

Disha wore a pair of black denim shorts and a beige off-shoulder crop top. She let her hair down in loose waves, and completed her look with a layered neck-piece and white sneakers.

Aditya, on the other hand, kept it all chill and casual in a denim jacket worn over a blue tee, paired with blue jeans. The duo posed happily for the camera. The actors seemed to reflect the chill vibes of Goa, where their upcoming movie is set.

Malang will be hitting the silver screen on February 7 (Friday). Talking about the movie, director Mohit Suri told IANS, "It's a story about four different characters from different backgrounds. They have a different interpretation of Malang."

He went on to elucidate, saying the word 'Malang' meant a man who stayed by himself and someone who is not connected to the "worldly rules, regulations, law and order".

The director said, "A person can be 'Malang' when he is truly, madly and deeply in love, when he does not care about what happens in the outside world."

Apart from Aditya and Disha, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu will are also part of the project. Suri revealed that the four lead characters will be crossing paths in the movie and then the story will go five years in flashback.

