Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff Chilling Out Together is Sure to Make You Miss Your Girl Pal, See Pic

Disha Patani shares a great bond with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna. They never fail to give us some major friendship goals and often drop sweet comments on each other’s social media posts.

The duo seem to have a blast together whether it is shooting fun videos or turning makeup artists for each other. Recently, Krishna posted a picture from a get together with Disha and some friends which is sure to remind you of your girl gang. In the selfie shared by Krishna on her Instagram stories, she is seen chilling with Disha and another common friend.

Krishna is dressed in a blue tank top with her hair tied up. Disha, on the other hand, is seen wearing a pair of blue pants as she carries a jacket in her hands. Disha sports a casual look with open hair as she poses all smiles for the photo. The girls seemed to be having a gala time together as they hung out with each other.

While sharing the photo, Krishna captioned it with a hashtag that reads, “No new friends (sic).”

Earlier in November, Krishna opened up about her break-up with boyfriend Eban Hyams. The two started dating last year. They often grabbed headlines for their PDA moments on social media.

Following her split, Krishna deleted all the posts with Eban on her Instagram page. She also penned a note on her Instagram story wherein she requested her fan clubs not to include her in the posts with Eban as they are not in a relationship anymore.

A few days back, Krishna proved her sassiness again. It was a banter on Instagram with a fan who asked Krishna if she did something with her face. The question came over a boomerang video Krishna shared in a glamorous look. The Instagram user messaged Krishna that her lips looked enhanced in the clip. Replying to the question, Krishna mentioned that it was nothing but make-up that. She added that although everyone thinks that got something done cosmetically, it is called overlining the lips.