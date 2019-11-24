Disha Patani and Siblings Pout as They Celebrate Khushboo's Birthday

Disha Patani shared an adorable selfie with her siblings to her Instagram stories. Disha, Khushboo and Suryansh (Suri) can be seen pouting for the camera. The youngest one, Suryansh can be seen in the front, Disha in between and Khusboo at the back. It is reported that Khushboo serves in the Indian army and is Disha's eldest sister. The candid image of the family is accompanied by a heart emoji and we have to agree this pic is indeed about affection. Disha titles the image as "bro and sis gang".

Khusboo is celebrating her birthday as well today. Disha shared a pic of Khusboo alongside her cake. He revealed the pet name for her sister as Dubbu as she wrote, "Happiest b’day cutie dubbu."

Check out the adorable wish for Khusboo's birthday and selfie of the siblings below:

Disha recently shared that she is a shy person in real life and has launched her YouTube channel to connect with her fans better. Her next release in 2020 is Malang, where she features opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The first look of the film was shared by the makers on Adi Roy's birthday.

Disha also bagged her second role opposite Salman Khan as Prabhudeva directorial Radhe went on the floors. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

