Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Have 'Officially' Parted Ways: Report

Though they don't want to talk much about their relationship, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been setting couple goals for their fans for a while now. Their secret outing speak volumes about their level of closeness.

But latest reports suggest that all is not well between the rumoured couple. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Disha and Tiger have "officially broken up."

A source close to both the actors told Pinkvilla: "Tiger and Disha's relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call of their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and people around them had seen it coming."

The news comes after Tiger and Disha were spotted stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai last week. There was a frenzy of sorts, with fans of Disha wanting to click pictures with her. But Tiger came to her rescue and protected the actress from getting mobbed.

After years of dating under the radar, Disha and Tiger seemingly made it official in a big way when they arrived and posed together at Bharat premiere. Tiger and Disha have been linked since 2016, but have never confirmed their romance publicly. They reportedly hit it off on the set of Befikra music video, and apparently went on to break up and make up eventually.

Bharat premiere was among the few public outings the low-key couple had made together.

On the work front, Disha's Bharat, which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is currently playing in theatres. She will next be seen in Malang alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Tiger, who was last seen in the second instalment of Student Of The Year, will share screen space with actor Hrithik Roshan in an upcoming film.

